Kanye West tops the list of celebrities who make the most money from their brands, but Kim Kardashian’s ranking is even more surprising.

Kanye West tops the list of celebrities who make the most money from their brands, but Kim Kardashian’s place is even more surprising.

With the year coming to a close, the list of celebrities earning the most money from their entrepreneur brands has been released – and Kanye West is at the top of the list.

Despite having multiple brands, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is nowhere to be found on the list.

Many celebrities have taken advantage of the opportunity to increase their wealth by launching a variety of businesses, ranging from Kanye West’s fashion line to Rihanna’s makeup and lingerie lines.

Only a few, however, can say that their acting or singing careers have been equally successful.

In fact, according to new research, some celebrities are making over a billion dollars from their business ventures.

The following are the top-earning celebrity brands:

1.7 billion dollars in revenue

Kanye began working with Nike to launch the Yeezy sneakers in 2008.

That led to him launching his own clothing line, which included everything from hoodies and sweatpants to hats and oddly-shaped footwear.

Thanks to his fashion line and music, Kanye has been able to call himself a millionaire to this day.

1.5 billion dollars in revenue

Dr. Dre’s Beats are among the most sought-after audio products.

It’s likely one of the most well-known brands for noise-canceling headphones that are also attractive.

Dr. Dre’s beats

Dr. Dre was first released in 2006, and its popularity has only grown over time.

(Dollar)1B in revenue

Jessica Simpson is best known for her clothing line, but she’s also known for her stunning looks and angelic voice.

Jessica Simpson’s first collection, a stunning shoe collection, debuted in 2005.

Most retailers now carry the brand, including Macy’s and DSW, which explains how she’s made so much money from it.

570 million dollars in revenue

Rihanna, like everyone else on this list, began her career as a singer.

She’s taken a break from music in recent years to focus on her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, which she launched four years ago.

The brand, which can be found in Sephora, is well-known for its diverse range of products and shades that are suitable for all skin tones.

It’s no surprise that in just a few years, it’s become a top celebrity brand.

500 million dollars in revenue

Kate Hudson, the owner of the athletic brand Fabletics, is right behind her.

Kate Hudson, like Rihanna, has spent the last few years focusing on her brand rather than making as many films.

Fabletics is a popular workout brand that sells everything from cute workout outfits to loungewear.

366 million dollars in revenue

LeBron James made a one-million-dollar investment in Blaze Pizza in 2012.

