Kanye West wants Drake to narrate his Netflix documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs.’

Rappers Kanye West and Drake have long and illustrious careers.

West demonstrates why he considers himself a modern-day genius in his new Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs, and he wants Drake’s help.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Kanye West rose to prominence as a producer.

With his debut album The College Dropout in 2004, he launched a career as a rapper, and he hasn’t looked back since.

West is an accomplished rapper and producer who has won numerous awards in the music industry over the course of his career, which spans over two decades.

His new Netflix documentary jeen-yuhlooks back on his career and predicts where he’ll go next.

A new teaser for the documentary was released by Netflix in January 2022, announcing the project.

“Me and Fest got into an argument,” West said in the footage, which was shot in 2002, before West’s rap career had even taken off.

“Man, I feel like he disrespected me.”

“But who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest responded.

The full project will be titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, and will be split into three parts.

The first installment, dubbed “Act I,” will be released in theaters on February 10, 2022, followed by a six-day Netflix premiere.

West now wants to make a major change to the film as Netflix prepares to release the highly anticipated documentary.

He wants Canadian rapper Drake, a friend and frequent collaborator, to narrate the film.

On Instagram, West shared a photo of himself texting an unknown person, which has since been removed.

The “Good Life” rapper told the person on the other end, “I need Drake to do the narration.”

West captioned the picture with a simple question for Drake.

“WOULD YOU LIKE TO NARRATIVE THE DOCUMENTARY, DRAKE?”

Drake appears to be open to collaborating with West on the documentary.

Drake liked West’s Instagram post before deleting it, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room.

West has a busy 2022 ahead of him, with Jeen-yuhs being just one example.

He made headlines at the start of the year with his new relationship with actress Julia Fox.

He announced the release of his album Donda 2 in early 2022, which is set to be released on February 22,…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.