Kanye West was spotted at the 4th birthday party of his daughter Chicago.

Kanye “Ye” West and his family got together to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

On Saturday, the “Touch the Sky” rapper was spotted helping his daughter, Chicago West, celebrate her fourth birthday with her mother, Kim Kardashian.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter, was also honored at the backyard bash, which was themed around Barbie and LOL Surprise Dolls.

Saturday was Chicago’s birthday.

Stormi will celebrate her birthday in February.

In a since-deleted video, the GRAMMY-winning rapper claimed that his ex-wife refused to let him know where the party was held.

Travis Barker was spotted chatting with Kris Jenner during the event, according to an Instagram story shared by Atiana De La Hoya, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter.

More photos from the party show the rapper, who was dressed in all-black leather, beaming as he assisted his daughter in hitting a pink number four piata.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, and Kourtney Kardashian and her children were also in attendance, according to additional videos from the celebration.

In a post-event video from the car, the rapper thanked Kylie and Travis for inviting him to the party.

“Everyone had a great time,” the rapper added, adding that he was “really happy” to be there for his children.

Kanye attended the party just a day after collaborating with The Game on the song “Eazy,” in which he raps about his divorce, children, and his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from the car accident.

“Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” a woman’s voice eerily similar to Kim’s echoes, “Who?”

In February, Kim, 41, announced her separation from Kanye.

North, 8, Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm are the couple’s children in addition to Chicago.

The “Famous” rapper recently spoke with Hollywood Unlocked about an incident in which he claimed his estranged wife’s security wouldn’t let him into their home.

“On Monday, when I went to pick up my kids from school, the security guards stopped me at the gate.

So security was in between me and the door at that point.

Kanye West Spotted at Daughter Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party