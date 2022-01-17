Kanye West wears an all-black outfit and a facemask after a squabble with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over her daughter’s birthday party.

Kanye West puts on an all-black outfit and a facemask after a fight with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over her daughter’s birthday party.

KANYE West made a statement in an all-black ensemble that included a full-face mask.

Following his squabble with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party, the rapper changed his wardrobe.

As he took a break from recording new music, Kanye, 44, wore a black hoodie with matching gloves, leather pants, and padded boots.

In Los Angeles, he was seen having lunch with fellow musicians Fivio Foreign and Pusha T.

Kanye West caused a ruckus over the weekend when he claimed Kim, 41, failed to inform him of the location of Chicago’s birthday party.

Travis Scott “gave him the address,” he later revealed, and Kylie Jenner “let me into” the house.

Travis and Kylie, who are expecting their second child this year, were also celebrating Stormi’s fourth birthday at the party.

Kanye West appeared in a moving car in an Instagram video shared by Hollywood Unlocked, claiming to have just left a party in Chicago.

“I just gotta give Travis Scott a shout out for sending me the address and the time and ensuring that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” he said.

“It was amazing to be there with the rest of the family and just see everyone.”

“Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because security, you know, stopped me once again when I got there,” Kanye said after mentioning his time with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie.

He said he was able to attend the party because he and the Kardashians had “an open dialogue,” and “everyone just had a great time.”

Kanye then “thanked everyone for their support in this situation,” saying that he was “calmly and legally taking control of my narrative.”

He went on to say that his “main focus” is spending time with his family.

“My life revolves around my children and I just had a great time today,” the rapper, who is currently dating actress Julia Fox, concluded.

Kanye and Kim have three children: North, eight, Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

Kanye arrived at the party hours after launching a scathing Instagram Live rant against his estranged wife and her family, claiming she “wouldn’t tell him the address” of the bash.

Kim and Kanye “avoided each other by staying on opposite sides” of Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

“Chicago and Stormi had a joint party at Kylie’s Hidden Hills house, and it was set to be a fantastic family gathering…

