Kanye West’refuses to sign divorce papers’ as he lashes out at Kim Kardashian on social media.

In the midst of his online attacks on Kim Kardashian, KANYE West is said to be “refusing to sign divorce papers.”

The Chicago rapper used Instagram to make a series of obscene claims about his estranged wife.

The feud between Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 36, is heating up, but their divorce is stuck in limbo.

After six years of marriage, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kim is ready to end the marriage once and for all, according to an E! News source, but she is having problems with her ex-husband.

“Kim is still trying to get the’married’ status dissolved to’single’ status before finalizing the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” the insider said.

“Despite Kim’s best efforts, he’s not moving this divorce along quickly.”

Kanye has since taken down his online rants accusing Kim of “kidnapping” their daughter Chicago, separating him from his children, and other things.

Kanye only received one reply from Kim.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote in a statement.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I’m doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses under adult supervision because it brings her so much joy.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is causing even more pain for all of us,” she continued.

“I’ve wanted a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship from the start because it’s what’s best for our kids.”

“And it saddens me that Kanye keeps making it impossible at every turn.”

“I wish to handle all matters concerning our children privately,” the reality TV star concluded, “and hopefully he can respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Fans believe that Kim and Kanye’s feud has harmed more than just their relationship.

Kanye West’s romance with Julia Fox, which began hot and heavy, is said to be over, according to rumors.

The rumor started on Reddit, where a user claimed that the Uncut Gems actress had deleted a post about Kanye West.

“Julia has deleted her post dedicated to Kanye,” the post read.

“Perhaps she’s reconsidering things? Honestly, in my opinion, she’s a talented woman who doesn’t require Kanye to elevate her…”

Fans were quick to respond, with one commenting, “…

