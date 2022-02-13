Kanye West’s beef with Kid Cudi is explained.

The beef between Kid Cudi and Kanye West is explained.

Kanye West, an American rapper, has been in a public feud with Kid Cudi for months.

The feud heated up again in February 2022, when the Golddigger hitmaker defended his decision to leave Kid off his new album Dona 2, despite accusations of betrayal.

Kid’s ongoing friendship with comedian Pete Davison caused the two rappers to publicly feud.

In November 2021, the Suicide Squad actor, who had been his associate for many years, began dating Kim Kardashian, just nine months after the reality star filed for divorce from Kayne.

When their relationship was revealed, West’s opinion of Davison and his associates quickly soured, prompting him to launch a tirade of diss and targeted social media posts.

The lyrics of Alicia Keys’ song City of Gods contained references to it.

But Cudi was soon caught in the crossfire when Kanye made the hasty announcement that “Cudi will not be on Donda.”

Cudi was “friends with you know who,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Now we all speak Billie language,” he concluded.

Kanye then accused Cudi of betrayal in a follow-up message in February 2022, as he opened up about his friend’s split in an Instagram post.

In a throwback photo from 2019, Kanye shared a black and white photo with his former Welcome to Heartbreak collaborator, in which the two musicians appeared to be sharing a meal with other people.

In the blink of an eye, Kanye was standing up and grabbing the table.

Meanwhile, Cudi smiled as he sat next to Pete, a 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comic.

Pete, on the other hand, had a large red X across his face.

“Just wanted my friend to have my back,” Kanye wrote on Instagram.

“The knife just digs in a little deeper.”

Cudi reappeared in another scathing Instagram post by Kayne, in which he declared war on ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Cudi was included on the ‘enemy side,’ alongside Kim and Pete, as well as Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, on a Marvel’s Civil War movie poster.

Kid cut an unimpressed figure in the comments section after Kanye’s initial announcement about his involvement in Donda 2.

“You f**king dinosaur, I don’t want to be on your album,” he said.

“Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you,” Cudi added.

“I’m a pray for you brother,” he concluded with a peace sign emoji.