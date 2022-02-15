Kanye West’s biggest feuds are revealed as he attacks Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and MGK all in the same weekend.

In one weekend, Kanye West attacks Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and MGK.

KANYE West has a history of getting into verbal spats with celebrities, and he recently went on the offensive.

Over the course of one weekend, the controversial rapper slammed everyone from his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson to one of his long-time friends Kid Cudi.

While everyone else was partying hard during Super Bowl weekend, Kanye was calling out a slew of big names, including Saturday Night Live’s Pete, 28.

Kanye, 44, referred to Pete as a “d**khead” and stated categorically that the comedian will “never” meet any of his four children with his ex-wife.

The singer, who calls Pete “Skete,” even claims Pete is the reason he hasn’t been able to reunite with his baby mama.

He also appeared to have shared a “leaked text message” from Kim, in which she asks Kanye to calm down before Pete is “harmed.”

Despite Kanye’s obvious dislike for Pete, he has had issues with others as well.

Here are some of Kanye’s most famous feuds.

Aside from slamming Pete, Kanye also called out Cudi, a collaborator and fellow rapper.

In fact, because he’s “friends with Pete,” Kanye has left Cudi off his upcoming Donda 2 album.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f**king dinosaur,” the Pursuit of Happiness singer said in the comments section, referring to Kanye’s announcement.

“Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you,” Cudi continued.

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet…” Cudi continued his rant on Twitter.

This feud is still going strong, with no end in sight.

Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift is one of the most well-known, following his shocking interruption of the singer during her VMA acceptance speech in 2009.

Although the two became friendly, that changed after Kim, Kanye’s then-wife, leaked a conversation between Taylor, 32, and her husband about his 2016 song Famous.

Despite the fact that the then-power couple claimed Kanye received permission to rap about Taylor, the Bad Blood hitmaker claimed she was unaware of the song’s lyric, “I made that b**ch famous,”

Kanye only told the songwriter the lyric would be “Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” according to the leaked phone, to which she laughed and replied, “That’s not mean.”

Taylor found out about the song only after it was released.

