Kanye West’s fatherhood quotes: I Have ‘Special People to Live For’

Kanye West became a father in 2013 when Kim Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, North, and has spoken about his joy as a parent ever since.

Saint was born in 2015, followed by Chicago in 2018, and in January 2019, the rapper and Us Weekly announced that the reality star is expecting her fourth child via surrogate.

Psalm was born on May 9 and weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

Us confirmed that Kardashian and West were on the rocks less than two years after Psalm’s arrival.

After a six-year marriage, she filed for divorce in February 2021.

While the rapper has kept his relationship with his children fairly private, the KKW Beauty founder has always had plenty to say about hers, whether it’s sharing candid confessions about the “stress” she feels before baby No.

4’s arrival, or telling hilarious stories about her son’s reactions to her revealing outfits.

In April 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed exclusively to Us, “My son is actually so overprotective of what I wear.”

“If I wear anything too revealing, he’ll rush up to me and say, ‘Mom! Cover! Mom! Take that off! Take that off!’ He’ll just start screaming at me if my chest is exposed, or my legs are exposed, or if I’m wearing a short dress — forget about it.”

He’ll throw a blanket over me.”

“I’ve never seen someone so overprotective, and at 3 years old you’d think he’d have no idea,” the Selfish author, who began living separately from the Grammy winner in 2020, added.

‘Mom, that looks good,’ he’ll say.

You can put that on.’ He’s so opinionated it’s hilarious.”

She went on to say that she and West are heavily involved in their children’s wardrobes.

Kardashian told Us at the time, “We make all of the kids’ clothes.”

“It’s so much fun for me to watch North’s personal style develop and see what she’s into.”

She meticulously chooses her outfits!”

Despite the fact that the makeup mogul talks about her kids more than her husband, the “I Love It” rapper has stated.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.