Kanye West’s feud with Pete Davidson is explained.

The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West has been explained.

In 2012, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating and married two years later.

Kim filed for divorce from the legendary rapper on February 19, 2021.

Kanye and Kim appeared to have moved on to new relationships after publicly separating.

Kim and Pete Davidson, a popular comedian, started dating rumors in November of 2021.

Pete referred to the reality star as his “girlfriend” in a People interview in February 2022, confirming their relationship.

Kanye has also been linked to actress Julia Fox, with the two frequently sharing pictures of their private moments and date nights on social media.

Despite his relationship with Fox, Kanye has been vocal about his impending divorce.

The 44-year-old musician has started sharing his thoughts on Kim’s dating life and decision-making when it comes to their children together on his Instagram account.

Kanye accused Kim of hiding the location of their daughter Chicago’s birthday party while he was live on Instagram on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He claimed he tried to contact members of the Kardashian family about the party’s location but was unsuccessful.

Despite the video, Kanye was spotted at the party, which also marked the fourth birthday of Kylie Jenner’s firstborn Stormi Webster.

Kanye West released the song Eazy on Spotify exclusively hours before the birthday party meltdown.

The song’s lyrics, which feature the Game, openly criticize Kim’s new boyfriend.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye says in the song.

Fivio Foreign released the single City of Gods, featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, on February 11, 2022.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL, when I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” Kanye raps.

Pete Davidson is a well-known Saturday Night Live cast member.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Kanye wrote in a handwritten note to his Instagram account on Saturday, February 12, 2022, informing fans.

Another reference to Pete appears to be “you know who.”

“Now we all speak in Billie language,” he added.

Kanye also shared a photo of himself at dinner with Kid Cudi and Pete, with a giant red ‘X’ across Pete’s face.

Kanye had posted a screenshot of an article alleging that 20-year-old popstar Billie Eilish had dissed Travis Scott just days before on Thursday, February 10.

An asthma inhaler was apparently required by a fan at one of Billie’s concerts, and the…

