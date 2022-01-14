Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox is transforming into a reality star, according to Kardashian fans.

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox is morphing into a reality star, according to Kardashian fans.

KARDASHIAN fans seem to have discovered yet another “clue” that Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is turning into his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

All of this comes as the star of Uncut Gems and the rapper have continued to make public appearances together.

It all started when Madonna, 63, took to Instagram to share a series of photos, one of which included her posing on a couch with Julia.

Others included Madonna with Kanye West, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., and a group photo of the entire group.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” Madonna captioned, and the actress replied with emojis.

Kardashian fans, on the other hand, were quick to point out some similarities between the new photos and those of Kim in the past.

“Kim andamp; Madonna did it first,” one Reddit user wrote after posting multiple photos of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with the hitmaker.

“They’re actually acting age appropriate as well,” someone harshly added.

When compared to Madonna and Julia’s awkward high school party vibe.”

Julia, 31, has been compared to Kim, 41, before, when she flaunted her curvy behind in a black swimsuit on a Miami beach.

Julia, a former dominatrix, went out with some friends and turned heads in a cutout Balenciaga swimsuit.

Kim wore a black one-piece and went makeup-free just a few months prior.

The mother of four, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, was later seen on the beach in a tiny thong bikini, flashing her bare buttocks.

Julia was also accused of copying Kim’s extreme low-rise leather pants while out on another date with Kanye in West Hollywood, according to fans.

Kim’s fans immediately recognized the ultra low-rise pants because they’re similar to a pair she wore in New York City months ago.

Kim and Kanye, 44, married in 2014, but Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021.

While Kanye is now dating Julia, Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who isn’t too keen on the relationship.

In a new diss track about the comedian, Kanye appears to have threatened to “kick Pete Davidson’s a**.”

A snippet of the song, which Kanye collaborated on with The Game, was recently leaked, and it features him slamming his ex’s new man.

Eazy, the new track, was leaked on social media on…

