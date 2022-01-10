Kanye West’s new Netflix documentary trailer features the rapper bragging about being a ‘GENIUS’ in an old video from over 20 years ago.

In an old video from Kanye West’s Netflix documentary, the rapper brags about being a ‘GENIUS.’

In an old video from around 20 years ago, KANYE West brags about how he is such a ‘GENIUS’ in the new Netflix documentary trailer.

In a trailer for the upcoming Jeen-Yuhs documentary, Kanye, 44, had an “argument” with hip-hop artist Rhymefest.

The Flashing Lights singer slammed the Blue Collar artist in the old video, admitting, “God, I feel like he disrespected me.”

“He was trying to say I wasn’t a genius yet,” Kanye continued.

“Well, who are you to call yourself a genius?” Rhymefest responded.

The rap star smiled briefly as he turned his head to face the camera.

The music artist appeared to be yelling at the top of his lungs in the recording studio and creating his own beats as the nostalgic footage continued.

“It was like God saying, ‘I’m about to hand you the world,'” Kanye explained.

‘I could take it from you,’ says the narrator.

On Netflix on February 16th, 2022, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere.

The Netflix trailer arrives just as Kanye’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, has started dating someone new.

In February 2021, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Flashing Lights singer filed for divorce.

In an Aladdin skit for Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Pete kissed his co-star.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has felt “disrespected.”

Kim’s recent Bahamas vacation with her boyfriend, according to Hollywood Life, did not go over well with the rapper.

“To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took him to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago,” the insider claimed.

“He rented out the entire island for him,” according to the KUWTK star.

According to the source, the romantic spot holds a “special place in his heart.”

“It’s just tainted now that she brought Pete there.”

“He’s trying to get on with his own life,” the insider concluded, “but who couldn’t be bothered by that?”

Julia and the Donda rapper were spotted together on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida on January 2nd, according to TMZ.

As they smiled at their candlelit dinner, the two appeared to be having a good time.

On the fourth of January, the two had gone out on another date together, seeing a Broadway show and eating…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.