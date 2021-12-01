Kanye West’s x-rated high school yearbook message has been revealed as he pleads with Kim Kardashian to return to him.

Kanye West’s x-rated high school yearbook message has been revealed as he begs Kim Kardashian to return to him.

The x-rated message in KANYE West’s high school yearbook to his best friend has been revealed.

In a TikTok video, a fan who claims her father, Brian Richardson, was best friends with the Yeezy rapper shared his cheeky note to Brian.

Abby Richardson, a fan, first shared videos of Kanye and her father’s yearbook photos along with their names.

“You better get some p***y this summer,” Kanye appeared to have written on the inside cover of her father’s book, she continued.

“Kanye West” was written on it with a tag.

Abby’s video has gone viral on TikTok since she shared it on Tuesday with the caption “No joke, ask my grandparents.”

“That message is so Ye,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “He hasn’t changed!”

The video was released in the midst of Kanye’s desperate attempt to reclaim Kim Kardashian, despite her filing for divorce in February.

The 44-year-old Heartless rapper said his family would “get back together” in a now-deleted video on Instagram.

Kanye can be heard performing a spoken word piece for Thanksgiving in the dramatic video, in which he admits his “mistakes” and expresses his desire to reclaim his wife.

Kanye’s voice booms over the images in the ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ video, which features a choir dressed in hoodies in a dimly lit warehouse.

“All I think about every day is how I can reunite my family and heal the pain I’ve caused,” he said in the prayer.

“I accept responsibility for my actions.

Misactions is a new word to add to your vocabulary.

All of my successes and failures have one thing in common: me.”

On his Instagram Stories, he revealed his true intentions by posting an old photo of him and Kim kissing on the lips.

At a memorial for late fashion designer Virgil Abloh on Tuesday evening, the ex-couple reunited.

He admitted to Kim a few weeks ago that he “wasn’t a good husband” and pleaded with her to return to him.

Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, months after confirming their split.

After she hosted the NBC sketch show last month, the reality star and comedian became closer.

Kanye has reportedly moved on with model Vinetria Chubbs, despite his claims that he will reconcile with Kim.

Following Kanye’s split from Kim, Vinetria and Kanye are said to have been seeing each other “for a while.”

