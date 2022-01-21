Kanye “Ye” West Demands Final Cut of jeen-yuhs Documentary “Kindly for the Last Time” Kanye “Ye” West Demands Final Cut of jeen-yuhs Documentary “Kindly for the Last Time”

Kanye “Ye” West Demands a Final Cut of jeen-yuhs Documentary “Kindly for the Last Time” Kanye “Ye” West Demands a Final Cut of jeen-yuhs Documentary “Kindly for the Last Time”

Kanye "Ye" West revealed on Instagram that he needs to finish the "final edit" before his documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is released on Netflix in February.

Kanye “Ye” West appears to be getting irritated with Netflix.

21-year-old rapper Kanye West used Instagram to request the “final cut” of his upcoming three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which will be released on the streaming service in February.

Following its Sundance premiere, the film will be released on February 16th.

The 44-year-old said he “must get final edit and approval” on the documentary and that he’s saying this “kindly for the last time.”

“Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image,” Ye continued in the post, which received more than a million likes in three hours.

“In advance, thank you.”

According to the official description, the TIME Studios and Creative Control documentary is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, Coodie revealed that when it came to the documentary, he told Ye he had to “trust” him.

“I told him, ‘Dude, you have to trust me.’ And he did,” Coodie explained.

“Don’t get me wrong: when his team and the businesspeople get involved, they’ll have their say.”

But I felt compelled to share this story.

It’s not a question of whether Kanye is likable or not.

The video does not lie.

What makes the film unique is that it isn’t predetermined; it is his journey through my vision.”

Kanye seems to be giving Netflix approximately FourFiveSeconds to share his vision.

In February, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be released.

When it debuts on Netflix, it will be 16 years old.

