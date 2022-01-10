Kanye “Ye” West describes himself as a “Genius” in jeen-yuhs’ first look.

Kanye “Ye” West refers to himself as a “Genius” in the first look at jeen-yuhs.

In a trailer for Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which premieres February, a young Kanye West declares himself a genius.

Put on your Yeezy hoodie and get comfortable because we’re about to watch a teaser!

On October 10, Netflix released a teaser for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a documentary about Kanye “Ye” West that has been in the works for over 20 years.

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah directed the documentary event, which will premiere on Feb.

According to the official description, 16 will be presented in three acts and will be “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Kanye West is seen in New York in 2002 in the teaser.

The rapper says, “I got Coodie on the camera.”

“Rhymefest right there,” says the speaker.

He continues, “In the car, me and Fest got into an argument.”

“I think he treated me badly.”

I pretended I wasn’t a genius.”

Rhymefest responds, “But who are you to call yourself a genius?”

“You rarely encounter self-contained people,” Pharrell Williams says in the teaser, as Kanye performs in the studio with other musicians including Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

“This man is capable of doing everything on his own.”

He’s having a good time.”

Fans who want to see jeen-yuhs early will have a chance to do so on Feb.

Act 1 (Vision) will be released in theaters for one day only on October 10th.

After watching this teaser, all we can say is, “I need you to hurry up now because I can’t wait much longer,” in Kanye’s words.

When jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy kicks off on Feb. 1, you’ll see Kanye like you’ve never seen him before.

16 is available on Netflix.