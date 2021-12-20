Kanye “Ye” West, dubbed the “Modern-Day Santa Claus,” donates tens of thousands of toys to a toy drive in Chicago.

Kanye West has been dubbed a “hometown hero” after donating nearly 4,000 toys to a community toy drive in his hometown of Englewood, Illinois.

Ye is the polar opposite of heartless when it comes to Christmas in his beloved Chicago.

On Sunday, December 4, the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, donated “the majority of the over 4,000 toys” for the 4K Giveaway Toy Drive, which was held in the Englewood neighborhood of his hometown of Chicago.

“Our hometown hero, our modern-day Santa Claus named Kanye realized the need for support of neighborhoods like Englewood or the south side of Chicago and filling in the gap for those children who are without their fathers due to mass incarceration or gun violence yesterday,” 16th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie D Coleman told E! News.

“He really filled in the gaps yesterday on the South Side of Chicago by providing not only clothes, but shoes, toys, and fresh produce for thousands of families.”

West’s donation, as Coleman described it, was a sign of hope and love for his hometown community.

“Knowing that a worldwide superstar from your own community cares enough to send support to your neighborhood gave me hope that someone cares,” she said.

“It truly is the season of giving, but it’s also a time in our city, with all of our challenges, when government, business leaders, and entertainment collide for one reason—that’s for the future of Chicago.”

It was a sign of hope that someone cares about us and that everything will work out in the end.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, the humanitarian made a donation to LA’s Dream Center, a faith-based organization that helps people who are homeless, hungry, or lack access to education.

In terms of how Ye will celebrate Christmas this year, a source told E! News that the father of four has been invited to Kris Jenner’s annual party, though it is unknown whether he will attend.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Kim Kardashian, who has been dating Pete Davidson of late, recently requested that the court end her and Ye’s marital status.

In February, the reality star filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years.

