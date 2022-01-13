Kanye “Ye” West is being investigated for a felony battery charge.

Kanye “Ye” West has been charged with criminal battery.

Kanye “Ye” West allegedly got into an early morning altercation with an unknown male in Los Angeles after a star-studded date night with Julia Fox, according to police.

After an early morning altercation, Kanye “Ye” West is being investigated for battery.

The Grammy-winning rapper and an unknown male victim got into a fight in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan., according to a media relations officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The cops were summoned, but Ye had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

Authorities claim that Ye was named in the battery report.

“Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right f–king now,” Ye yells in video obtained by TMZ, which was shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department will look into what happened.

E! News attempted to contact Ye’s representative for comment but received no response.

The alleged incident occurred just hours after the rapper spent time with his new girlfriend Julia Fox on a date night.

The couple was spotted outside of Hollywood hotspot Delilah, where they showed off their PDA for paparazzi.

Later on, Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and other celebrities joined the couple.

When Jason Lee posted a video of the group hanging out on Instagram, he wrote, “Wednesday night vibes.”

While Ye and Julia have been spending more time together since meeting on New Year’s Eve, a source close to Julia says she’s just “having fun and taking it day by day.”

According to a separate source, Kim Kardashian’s ex has “expressed it is not serious” between him and Julia, and that “he is really focused on his business.”

“He adored her vivacious personality and knew she’d be the ideal person to bounce creative ideas off of,” the source continued.

“He thinks she has a lot of fun and has a lot of energy,” he says.

Meriam Bouarrouj contributed reporting.

