Kanye “Ye” West Issues An Apology for “Harassing” Kim Kardashian on Social Media.

Kanye “Ye” West wrote in his first Instagram post since deleting his account, “I’m still learning in real time.”

Kanye “Ye” West is pleading for pardon.

On Tuesday, February 4, the 44-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram.

After deleting all of his posts, he took 15 days to reflect on his recent public statements.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people think I’m yelling at them,” Ye wrote alongside a photo of himself performing on stage, his first post since deleting his account.

“I’m working on improving my communication skills.”

A group of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders can help me achieve my goals.

“I appreciate everyone’s support.”

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” the recording artist said, referring to his posts that appeared to contain screenshots of his alleged text exchanges with Kim Kardashian.

I accept responsibility.

In the meantime, I’m still learning.

In a series of since-deleted messages, Ye pleaded with Kim, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, with one message reading, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY TOGETHER.” He also called her boyfriend Pete Davidson a “dickhead” on social media (after appearing to diss the Saturday Night Live star in his music).

Despite this, Ye insisted that “I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM” and that he has “FAITH THAT WE’LL GET BACK TOGETHER.” On Valentine’s Day, the same day E! News broke the news of his split from Julia Fox, he shared a photo of a truck full of red roses, which many assumed were for Kim, with the caption “VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

Kim, for one, is keeping her head down.

“Kim is trying to ignore Kanye’s social media posts and pleas to get back together,” a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told E! News, adding later, “She will always be cordial and communicate with Kanye when it comes to the kids…Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren’t getting back together. She wants him to be happy.”

Pete, on the other hand, who isn’t even on social media, remains unconcerned.

