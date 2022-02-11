Kanye “Ye” West Reacts to Claims That He Isn’t Taking His Medication

Kanye “Ye” West Reacts to Claims That He Isn’t Taking His Medications

Kanye “Ye” West responded to claims that he was “off his meds” and that his upcoming album, Donda 2, would “go crazy.”

Kanye “Ye” West refuses to back down.

On Thursday, February 14, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram.

After receiving a comment accusing him of being “off the meds,” he took to Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the message, which also claims that Ye’s upcoming Donda 2 album is “going to be crazy,” saying it was “DISMISSIVE TO SAY IM OFF MY MEDS ANYTIME I SPEAK UP.”

“THE WORLD IS RACIST SEXIST HOMOPHOBIC AND CRAZY PHOBIC AT OUR CORE ITS CHEAP,” Ye continued, adding that “PHOBIA” “DOESN’T MEAN BEING AFRAID,” but rather “IT MEANS NOT GIVING POWER TO [it].”

“LETS BE MORE CONSCIOUS AND NOT WRITE EACH OTHER OFF SO EASILY,” the “Hurricane” singer concluded his statement with a note of encouragement.

Ye has previously spoken out about his mental health, particularly his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

He spoke out about the “stigma of crazy” and how people dismiss his opinions because of his diagnosis in a 2019 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

“They like to stop you in the middle of your sentences.”

He explained to host David Letterman that “what you say doesn’t mean as much.”

“I think it’s a form of protection for me because if I’m peeping something that people don’t want me to think about or know as a celebrity, they’ll say, ‘Oh, he’s just crazy,’ and I’ll go home.”

It might be a problem if they didn’t think I was crazy.”

Ye talked about his 2016 hospitalization and how mental health is “something that, you know, we’re going to have to take time to understand” during the candid interview.

“The experience of going through an episode, if you actually go to the hospital, there’s a moment that I have to talk about publicly that has to be changed,” he explained. “So, I’m gonna talk about this publicly so this moment can change.”

“This is my experience,” Ye said at the time, referring to his current divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

Others have had different experiences.”

Prior to that…

