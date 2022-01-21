Kanye “Ye” West’s Most Recent Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Kanye “Ye” West’s New Son Saint Photo Is a Slam Dunk

Kanye “Ye” West recently shared a photo of his and Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son, Saint West, playing basketball—and it’s one you must see.

Is Saint West on his way to the NBA?

Look no further than Kanye “Ye” West’s most recent Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son for proof.

In the sweet photo, which was shared on Jan.

Saint, 20, is seen with one hand dangling from a small basketball hoop, demonstrating that he is well-suited to the sport.

Saint wore a black fleece sweater with black basketball shorts and sneakers for his playtime outfit.

Fans couldn’t stop praising Saint for his as-clear-as-day slam dunk shortly after the Grammy winner shared his most recent post.

“Yeah [I don’t recall] seeing LeBron James dunking at this age, you got a special one here,” one fan joked, while another simply stated, “He got moves.”

As many of the rapper’s fans are aware, this isn’t the first time Ye has demonstrated Saint’s serious sporting side.

Ye posted a video of Saint playing a special round of catch with NFL star Tom Brady to Instagram back in November.

As impressive as Saint’s football skills are—as evidenced in that video—he also let the quarterback know that basketball is still one of his favorite pastimes.

We can’t get enough of Saint and his adorable photos, so keep scrolling for more…

In a stunning portrait released on Oct. 1, Saint gave mom Kim “all the feels.”

(19.)

On Oct. 1, Saint posed for a photo to show off his new hairstyle.

19th.

On July 21, Saint and his younger brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim’s workout session to share a kiss.

In a fun photo shared on July 20, Saint poses shirtless while wearing a necklace with his name engraved on it.

On July 20, Mom Kim shared a photo of a smiling Saint with the caption, “Just how???” Saint has grown up and now resembles his father Kanye!

Saint burys his smile in mom Kim’s arm in an adorable photo snapped by Kendall Jenner on July 11.

For this sweet photo from May, mom Kim K captioned it with two heart emojis, “OMGGGGG.”

