Kara Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s cousin, smiles for a photo with Kanye West as the rapper begs his estranged wife to forgive him.

Kara Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s cousin, smiles for a photo with Kanye West as the rapper begs his estranged wife to take him back.

Kara Kardashian, Kim Kardashian’s cousin, took a photo with Kanye West in the midst of the rapper’s pleas for his estranged wife to return to him.

Kim, 41, is related to the Kardashian cousin through her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kara uploaded the photo to her Instagram account.

Despite the fact that the photo was taken after Christmas, she captioned it, “Merry Yeezmas.”

It appears that the photograph was taken in a restaurant.

It’s unclear what Kara’s relationship is with Kanye, but he appears to be smiling in the photo.

They’ve also posed together in the past.

In June, Kara shared a photo of herself and Kanye, who appeared to be out and about, celebrating his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my cousin @kanyewest hope you have a wonderful day!!” she captioned the photo.

Following their split, Kanye, 44, has made several public pleas for Kim to take him back.

In February, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce.

At the time, they had been married for nearly seven years.

Kara has a lot of photos with Kanye, her “cousin,” but she also has a lot of photos with Kim.

In April of this year, Kara posted a photo of herself and Kim from her CBD-themed baby shower.

“Such a lovely, peaceful, andamp; relaxing day celebrating @kimkardashian,” she wrote in the caption.

Kara had paid Kim a birthday tribute a few weeks before, posting a series of photos of the two of them together.

“Happy Birthday, Kimberly!!!!” she wrote on the post.

“I wish you the happiest birthday ever.”

You are the most dedicated employee I’ve ever met.

“You always accomplish what you set out to do and have the biggest heart! I adore you!”

Kara isn’t the only cousin of the Kardashians.

There’s also Kourtni and Krista, who aren’t to be confused with Kourtney Kardashian.

The trio has mostly avoided the spotlight, though they did make a brief appearance on KUWTK in 2015.

They appeared in an episode where Khloe Kardashian visited Armenia to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Khloe and I brought along our cousins Kourtni and Kara Kardashian,” Kim once wrote on Instagram.

“We miss you, Krista! Yes, we have three cousins who are sisters, and all of their names begin with the letter K!”

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo Campbell, affectionately known as MJ, is thought to be the originator of the K-name tradition, not the Kardashian side of the family.

Kristen and Karen were named after MJ’s daughters, and Kris continued the tradition with her own husband.

More than a decade and a half ago, the Kardashians became famous thanks to their E! reality show.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.