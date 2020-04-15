Kara Keough’s Brother Shane Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Baby McCoy After His Death

Kara Keough Bosworth‘s family continues to mourn the loss of baby McCoy.

One day after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed on Instagram that her baby boy passed away due to complications during childbirth, family members continue to pay tribute on social media.

On Wednesday morning, Shane Keough shared a photo of McCoy’s nursery as well as a moving tribute to his nephew.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” he wrote. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact…that he was an answered prayer…that he was a hero.”

He added, “May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Earlier this week, Kara revealed to her followers that during the course of her son’s birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. Both Kara and her husband Kyle Bosworth would later choose to donate baby McCoy’s organs.

“He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts, Kara shared with her followers. “Until we see you again…We love you, McCoy.”

Many cast members and co-star from the Real Housewives of Orange County have since shared their condolences to Kara and her family.

“Bless you, Kyle, Decker and your family. I am so sorry honey,” Vicki Gunvalson shared in the comments section. Tamra Judge wrote, “I’m so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family. Prayers.”

Lauri Waring Peterson continued, “So so sorry to hear about your loss Kara! I can’t imagine any pain running deeper than the loss of a child! What a courageous thing for you to do to help other little lives that are struggling to live! We will be praying for peace and comfort and sending positive and healing thoughts your way!”

