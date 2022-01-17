Kardashian fans believe Mason, Kourtney’s son, revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby on a’secret Instagram account.’

Travis Scott and the 24-year-old are expecting their second child.

It all began when a fan discovered an account called Follow Me And Leave, which they believe is run by the private 12-year-old.

The account has been interacting with followers, leading some to believe it is the preteen.

A TikTok user claimed “Mason” gave away Kylie’s baby name when he showed a specific Instagram Story from the account that showed a newborn with the caption, “Cute on a Sunny Day.”

Oh my God, now he reveals Kylie’s baby’s name is Sunny.”

There appears to be a TikTok account that is also run by Mason, as it shows various houses that could belong to the Kardashian family.

More of the activities of both secret accounts were re-shared on Reddit, which included posts that appeared to indicate Kylie had already given birth, as well as several comments asking if she had.

The TikTok account also tagged Kylie in a photo of a pool and wrote, “Pretty sky,” leading more fans to believe the baby’s name is Sunny.

“How are people so sure this is Mason’s account? I thought it was just a fan pretending to be Mason…” one user wrote in the comments section.

“If it’s Mason, I’m surprised no one has forced him to take it down considering he’s leaking information left and right,” another said.

Others, on the other hand, were adamant that Mason was not in charge of the account.

“Fake as f**k,” one person said, while another added, “Can we just stop saying this is Mason like it’s a fact though?”

Mason, as well as son Reign, six, and daughter Penelope, nine, are all part of Kourtney’s family, which includes her ex Scott Disick.

All of this speculation comes just days after Kylie shared photos from her baby shower, which included wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller worth (dollar)5K.

A group shot with their maternal grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and their mother Kris Jenner was also included in the photos.

Based on the theme of the secret party, some fans speculated that Kylie had subtly revealed the baby’s gender.

Despite this, some believe the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is already a mother.

