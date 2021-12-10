Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and His Agent Criticize HBO’s Upcoming Lakers Show

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his representative criticize HBO’s upcoming Lakers show.

HBO is bringing a new show about the Los Angeles Lakers, and one Lakers legend isn’t happy about it.

The show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a character.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni spoke with Abdul-Jabbar about the show and suggested that the story should have been told by those who lived through it.

“While I respect other artists’ right to choose their subjects, I believe the story of the Showtime Lakers is best told by those who actually lived through it because we know exactly what happened.” Winning Time is a documentary about the Lakers’ dynasty in the 1980s.

According to reports, the show portrays the Lakers and the team in a negative light, and the league has no plans to air it.

Deborah Morales, Abdul-Jabbar’s longtime publicist, is dissatisfied with the series.

“When the guy they cast to play Kareem got the part, he was super excited and reached out to me,” Morales told Belloni. “I don’t think he realized the response he was going to get, which was not very nice!” Morales also predicted that the show would face backlash.

“I don’t think anyone who has accepted a part as one of these characters will be embraced by anyone in the NBA, any of the players, or any of their friends—and I certainly hope I never run into anyone associated with this show,” she said.

Jerry Buss, the long-time owner of the Lakers who died in 2013, is played by John C Reilly in Winning Time.

Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, and Dr.

Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, and Dr.

Belloni also revealed that the casting of Buss was marred by controversy.

According to conflicting reports, Will Ferrell was originally cast as Buss but was later replaced by Reilly.

Belloni denied this, but Ferrell expressed interest in playing Buss.

While Reilly was cast, he wasn’t the first choice.

In August of this year, Michael Shannon was cast as Buss, but he was fired after failing the read-through.

