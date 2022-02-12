Karen and Miles Seem to Be Still Together Despite Split Rumors

Despite rumors of a split, Karen and Miles appear to be still together.

Married at First Sight fans were unsure whether Karen and Miles would make it to the end.

Karen was seen as emotionally unavailable, whereas Miles was viewed as the ideal knight in shining armor for any woman.

They are appearing in a new television special discussing their love story, following months of speculation that they had split up.

In an episode of Couch Conversations, the couple shares their love story.

Karen posted a video of their appearance to her Instagram account, in which Miles describes his struggle to learn to lean on his wife.

Tabitha and Chance Brown, two other influencers, conducted the interview.

Karen Discusses the Coronavirus Pandemic and How It Affected Her and Miles’ Marriage on ‘MAFS’

In the video, Miles says, “I realized that I just didn’t do a good job at receiving help.”

“And I still don’t do a good job of accepting help,” he said, “but then I live with someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I can lean on somebody.” He went on to say that as an educator who is always the one to help others, he didn’t know how to accept the same type of help.

Karen has stated that she has had to learn to be vulnerable.

Karen shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple with the Browns and another couple.

“We did a really cool thing with some really cool people,” she captioned the promotional shot.

Thank you, @blacklove, for allowing us to tell our story in a genuine way.

I’m hoping it has an impact.”

Miles mentioned on his Instagram page that the Married at First Sight couple had a trip to Punta Cana planned for Spring 2022.

He later announced that the bae-cation would be canceled in order to focus on his mental health in an update.

On the show, he was candid about his struggles with clinical depression.

Miles said he needed a reset to “relentlessly focus” on his mental health and wellbeing in the post, which he captioned: “Peace andamp; healing to all this holiday season,” according to Screen Rant.

Regardless of whether they were having marital problems at the time, one Reddit user pointed out that the couple is “contractually obligated to Kinetic” the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.