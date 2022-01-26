Karen Derrico Visits a Therapist in the Season 3 Teaser of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’

Karen Derrico Visits a Therapist in Season 3 Teaser of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’

The Derricos are returning to TLC, and life for this family of 16 may be crazier than ever.

More adventures await Karen and Deon Derrico and their numerous children in the new season of Doubling Down With the Derricosteases, which includes trips to Myrtle Beach and Disney, potty training for the youngest children, new health challenges, and more.

Karen also has to deal with the pressures of being a mother of multiples.

She and Deon are also considering a major relocation that would require the family to leave Las Vegas.

Karen Derrico, star of “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” discusses how difficult it is to shop for 14 children.

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on February 2nd at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Karen and Deon are dealing with a new set of challenges as they parent their 14 children, which include quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins, in the new episodes of TLC’s 22.

Darian, the couple’s oldest child, is 15 and ready for more independence, including a driver’s license.

Meanwhile, Derrick, 11, Dallas, and Denver, both 10, have their first crushes.

Diez and Dior are starting preschool, and Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver, the triplets, are in the midst of potty training.

Karen and Deon are seriously considering relocating from Nevada to South Carolina to be closer to Karen’s extended family.

When you have multiple multiples, there are bound to be highs, lows, and big moments. From potty training to first dates and everything in between, the Derrico family has plenty of new adventures to share.

On Tuesday, February 22nd at 109c, catch the season premiere of (hashtag)TheDerricos!

Karen has a lot on her plate as a full-time mom with more than a dozen kids ranging in age from 2 to 15.

Diez’s skull surgery, as well as her own health issues (as seen in Season 2 of Doubling Down With the Derricos), add to her stress.

In the teaser, she says, “Having 14 children is so exhausting.”

“Especially when there are a lot of them.”

It’s clear from the teaser that she’s on the verge of exploding.

She tells Deon, “I am just so… like I can’t calm down.”

Deon is concerned about the health of his wife.

He advises her to seek professional help.

“Karen has been through a lot.

And then there’s the fact that she…

