Karen Grassle and This Co-Star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ ‘Right Away Hit It Off’

Karen Grassle ‘Immediately Hit It Off’ With This Co-Star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

During the nine-season run of Little House on the Prairie, Karen Grassle starred alongside Michael Landon.

Grassle, who played wholesome farming wife Caroline Ingalls on the show, formed bonds with several cast mates over the years, including one whose personality was diametrically opposed to her own.

Harriet Oleson, the infamous shop owner played by Katherine MacGregor, became a memorable character in Little House on the Prairie.

MacGregor, who had trained in New York and had a long list of impressive credits to her name, had plenty of acting experience.

Mrs. “Of all the adult supporting characters, she was the one who most pleased the audience.”

In “Bright Lights, Prairie Dust,” Grassle wrote about Oleson, who was played by Katherine MacGregor.

“She had just returned from New York and possessed all of the vivacity and dedication necessary for a successful New York career.”

MacGregor had studied under acting coaches who had worked with many Hollywood legends, according to Grassle.

“She was definitely ‘Method,’ a devoted student of Sandy Meisner, a famous New York acting teacher who taught stars like Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton,” the Little House alum said.

“She was also a student of Stella Adler, a well-known actress.”

Karen Grassle Called This Co-Star a ‘Lady-Killer’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ and It Wasn’t Michael Landon

When they first met on set, MacGregor had an infectious personality that won over Grassle.

Grassle and MacGregor became fast friends off screen, despite their Little House characters being complete opposites in personality.

“She was a large-boned, sexy brunette,” Grassle remembered, “and when we met, she said, ‘Call me Scotty.'”

“We clicked right away because we both enjoyed rehearsing and laughing.

We repeatedly rehearsed our scenes together.”

Grassle admired MacGregor’s self-assurance and enthusiasm for her Little House role.

She admired her co-star’s courage in portraying her character honestly.

Grassle wrote, “Scotty attacked her character with courage, unafraid of being disliked.”

“That was one of my favorite characteristics of hers.”

Scotty never held back.” “An actor’s desire for approval can sometimes wash out the shadow side of her character, but Scotty never did.”

Harriet Oleson was quickly dubbed the “judgmental busybody” of Walnut Grove on Little House.

MacGregor, on the other hand, brought such zeal and wit to the role that she quickly became one of the show’s most popular characters.

Grassle remarked, “People loved to hate her.”

“Every time I went on the road to promote the show, people…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.