Karen Grassle claims Michael Landon approached her during a rehearsal for ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Karen Grassle claims Michael Landon got close to her during a rehearsal for ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Karen Grassle starred in eight seasons of Little House on the Prairie.

After playing Caroline Ingalls on the hit NBC series, her career took off.

On the show, Grassle discussed some of her behind-the-scenes experiences.

Here’s what she had to say about rehearsing lines with Michael Landon before he died.

Grassle admitted in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust that she found Landon appealing, despite their differences.

Grassle asked her agent to remind her which character Landon played on Bonanza before her Little House on the Prairie audition.

He reminded her that he was Little Joe in the movie.

“The cute young one, got it,” Grassle said. She went on to say that Bonanza used to be the top show on television and that it was an “American institution” on Sundays.

Landon’s good looks were confirmed when Grassle met him in person.

“Ah, yes, that’s the young guy from Bonanza—wow, handsome,” she says.

Grassle referred to Landon as handsome several times throughout her book.

She also mentioned that he was attractive as Charles Ingalls in the show.

“A charming, violin-playing, adventurous, and handsome husband,” she described Landon as Charles.

Grassle was called back for an audition after her interview for the role of Caroline Ingalls.

She claims she was asked to sit on a couch to go over some lines with Landon.

Landon sat down next to her on the floor to read his lines, according to her, and he stared her in the eyes.

According to Grassle, she had to summon all of her concentration in order to avoid being distracted by his proximity.

Landon was sitting near Grassle, but she was determined to get through the scene and move on.

She wasn’t going to let her handsome co-star make her nervous.

“I stuck with it until we finished the first scene,” Grassle says.

Landon kissed Grassle passionately during a scene, according to Grassle’s book.

She claims that this was unusual because the Caroline Ingalls character was usually given a peck and sent on her way by Charles Ingalls.

Landon’s kiss became more passionate one day, she noticed.

She trusts Landon…

