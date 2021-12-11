Karen Grassle claims that Michael Landon started a ‘Campaign’ to ‘Break Me Down’ after a simple request on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Karen Grassle claims Michael Landon started a ‘Campaign’ to ‘Break Me Down’ after a simple request on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Karen Grassle (Ma Ingalls) recently released her memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, based on her role as Ma Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie.

The new book, titled “Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma,” follows Grassle’s career in theater and television.

She also discusses her personal life, including her battle with alcoholism.

She also discusses her relationship with Michael Landon, who passed away earlier this year.

According to Grassle, after she asked for a raise, her co-star began a “campaign” on set to break her down.

Between 1974 and 1982, Grassle played Caroline “Ma” Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie for nine seasons and 182 episodes.

Grassle played the matriarch of the wholesome Ingalls family in the popular G-rated series, a doting wife and Christian mother of five who lived with her family in 19th century Minnesota.

One of the stars of ‘Yellowstone’ has an unexpected tie to ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Grassle, on the other hand, claims she was nothing like her on-screen alter ego.

Instead, she was a self-hating addict with a string of failed romances, two unwanted pregnancies, and a shaky marriage to her TV husband.

Grassle had just moved from New York to Los Angeles and was an unknown actor in Hollywood when she auditioned for the role of Caroline.

Getting the part was a huge accomplishment, and she recalls the audition at Paramount Studios in January 1973 vividly.

“I was told to wear a dress and no make-up,” Grassle writes. “In the 1970s, actresses in Hollywood wore tight jeans and low-cut tops that exposed their midriffs, false eyelashes, and a lot of eyeliner.”

That look was ‘in,’ but it wasn’t helping Michael Landon cast Caroline Ingalls, Pioneer Mom,’ according to [my]agent.

She wore a simple dress with a touch of brown eye shadow as her only make-up.

Grassle claims it was a successful strategy because Landon “sprung up from the floor like a jack-in-the-box and exclaimed, ‘Send her to wardrobe!'” just minutes after filming a test scene.

Grassle fondly recalls the first season of Little House on the Prairie.

Landon was a demanding boss, she said, but he was also an “amazing multi-talented person,” she told The New York Post.

“He was very high-strung,” Grassle said, “but he was carrying the weight of the show on his shoulders.”

According to the 79-year-old,