Karen Grassle of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ dubbed this section of the set the ‘Dark Place of the Prairie.’

Karen Grassle dubbed this section of the set the ‘Dark Place of the Prairie’ in ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

When Little House on the Prairie premiered on NBC in 1974, it was an instant hit.

The series starred Karen Grassle (wife Caroline), Melissa Sue Anderson (eldest daughter Mary), Melissa Gilbert (middle daughter Laura), and twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (youngest daughter Carrie) and was created by Bonanza star Michael Landon, who also starred as patriarch Charles Ingalls.

The historical drama depicted the Ingalls family’s many challenges in the late 1800s, with many tense scenes taking place on a single set.

When she was cast to play Caroline, Grassle had a background in soap operas and theater.

She had to adjust to the smaller sets on Little House, including the iconic Ingalls’ cabin, where many of the family scenes took place, because she was used to wide open stages.

In her memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Grassle wrote, “The authentic size of the Little House… was small.”

“The way the walls and ceiling could open up to make room for the camera, lights, and crew.

The sets on the soaps I shot in New York were more like theater, with three-sided walls and the camera positioned as if it were in the audience.”

Producers wanted to create a close family atmosphere, so the Ingalls’ home was set in a more intimate setting.

“This set opened like a doll house and was reassembled with hinges so the camera could move in and around it, allowing us to shoot as many angles as possible,” said Grassle.

“The Little House would be a warm place, with platters of scrambled eggs on the table, family discussions over rabbit stew, and Pa’s fiddling inspiring the girls to dance in front of the cheerful fire,” says the author.

Karen Grassle said in Season 7 of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ that a’sagging feeling fell over the set.’

Because the show was set in the 1870s, much of the subject matter focused on the trials and tribulations of the era.

Grassle described a section of the set where bad news was frequently delivered or a disaster would occur.

The Little House alum explained, “One-third of the double-sized stage was curbed and filled in with dirt.”

“The barn was located in that area.”

The barn became a dark place on the prairie as the scripts progressed.”

Grassle recounted a few of the barn’s more tumultuous scenes.

"[It was]…," she said.

