Karen Grassle of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Recalls One ‘Awful, Awful, Awful’ Moment ‘Trapped’ in a Bed With Michael Landon

Karen Grassle Recalls One ‘Awful, Awful, Awful’ Moment ‘Trapped’ in a Bed With Michael Landon on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

Karen Grassle rose to fame as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, which she starred in for nine seasons.

However, in her new book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love From Little House’s Ma, Grassle claims that fans of the wholesome series would be surprised by what went on behind the scenes.

The 79-year-old actress recalled an “awful, awful, awful” moment with her on-screen husband Michael Landon (Charles “Pa” Ingalls).

When Grassle auditioned for the role of Caroline, she was a relatively unknown actor in Hollywood.

She told Fox News that before landing the role, she was “so broke and discouraged” that she considered changing careers.

She admits, however, that when she first read the script for the Little House pilot, she wasn’t impressed with the part.

“When I first saw the script, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, she’s a downer.’

Grassle recalled, ‘She’s prudish.’

Karen Grassle Noticed Michael Landon’s Good Looks on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Her first impression of her soon-to-be TV husband, on the other hand, was overwhelmingly positive.

“Wow, he’s really handsome,” Grassle says she thought when she first saw Landon in person.

“He was also incredibly charismatic and full of energy.

In the audition reading we did together, he was also very sensitive.”

According to Grassle, the first season of Little House was enjoyable.

Things changed in season 2 when the show became popular and she requested a raise.

Landon had turned her down, according to Grassle, which was unexpected.

“I was shocked because I thought it was a done deal based on the ratings, our good relationship, and what my agent had told me,” she told Closer Weekly.

To make matters worse, Grassle claims that Landon became hostile to her after she requested more money.

He began cutting her scenes and making crude jokes about her, she claimed.

“On the set, he started this campaign to break me down and diminish my value to the show,” she recalls.

The worst incident on the set of Little House on the Prairie, according to Grassle, occurred during a scene in which she and Landon were filming in the Ingalls’ small bedroom.

Landon began making jokes about the smell of a woman’s private parts after sex, she said, as the crew crowded around the bed.

Michael from 'Little House on the Prairie'…

