Karen Grassle on why she changed her mind about leaving ‘Little House on the Prairie’: ‘I Wept – They Had Me’

Karen Grassle changed her mind about leaving ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ saying, ‘I Wept – They Had Me.’

In 1974, Michael Landon created Little House on the Prairie and starred as Charles Ingalls, with theater actress Karen Grassle playing his wife, Caroline, who lobbied for a raise when the NBC drama became a hit.

When her requests were ignored, Grassle was ready to leave until she discovered the potential windfall she could receive if she stayed.

After Little House premiered in 1974, NBC realized they had a hit on their hands.

Grassle tried negotiating for more money in her contract for the show’s second season after the family-friendly series frequently topped the ratings.

Her conversations with Landon on the subject were consistently negative.

“Mike began having private conversations with me in order to persuade me to give in,” Grassle said to People.

“He’d say things like, ‘The network has done some testing and Ma isn’t the favorite character, so they don’t want to give you any more money,’ or ‘You know, it’s a jungle out there,'” she said.

The situation strained their working relationship, and Grassle noticed a decrease in her character’s screen time as a result.

“As I fought for my money, Ma shrank,” Grassle wrote in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

“It set off alarm bells inside me watching Mike play his sensitive director role with guest stars while I was put on ice.”

Melissa Sue Anderson recalled the day Karen Grassle ‘Stormed Off the Set’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Grassle described meeting with her lawyer and agent to discuss what she hoped would be a fair pay raise from the network, as well as the conclusion of negotiations.

“They presented me with NBC’s offer there,” the Little House alum revealed.

“Because it was a low offer, I stared them down and said, ‘No.'”

‘I don’t want to do it any longer.’

When Grassle’s lawyer, Deane Johnson, told her that Little House needed five full seasons to be considered for syndication, she had to make a difficult decision.

“You’re no longer working when a show is in syndication,” Grassle recalled Johnson telling her. “But you get paid based on the contract you negotiate now.”

“Five seasons and you’ll never have to work again,” says the narrator.

While most actors would rejoice at the good news, Grassle felt stuck.

She was adamant about not doing it…

