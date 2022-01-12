Karen Grassle Recalled Her ‘Baptism by Fire’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ When She Forgot Her Lines

In 1974, Michael Landon starred as Charles Ingalls in the historical drama Little House on the Prairie.

Karen Grassle was cast as his wife Caroline, and Melissa Sue Anderson, Melissa Gilbert, and twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush were cast as his daughters Mary, Laura, and Carrie, respectively. Grassle was used to theater work when she took on the Little House role, and she quickly became flustered when she had to shoot a scene out of sequence.

When Grassle auditioned for Little House, she had a background in theater.

In 1968, she made her Broadway debut in The Gingham Dog and went on to perform in London.

Playing Caroline for the first time in the pilot was quite a challenge for the actor, who wasn’t used to scenes being performed out of order.

“Each night I studied hard to make sure I knew what Caroline had already gone through, where she had just been moments before the scene began, and where she would go when Mike [Landon] called cut,” Grassle wrote in her memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

“I’d never shot anything of any length out of order before.”

Grassle explained how, despite the lack of chronology in her scenes, she tried to stay in the moment.

She remembered, “I reflected on interviews with famous actors and apocryphal stories I’d heard young actors tell about how the great ones did it.”

“Our idol, Marlon Brando, talked about developing an organic relationship with his props, which is exactly what I had done in the theater, using props to express my character’s inner life.”

Karen Grassle Admits to a “Fling” With This “Distractingly Attractive” Guest Star on “Little House on the Prairie”

Grassle tried so hard to mentally connect with her props that she blanked when it was time to say her lines.

“I was given a large basket of laundry when I walked into the ‘cabin’ that day,” she explained.

“I studied that laundry, trying to figure out which pieces belonged to Charles, which to the girls, and what needed to be repaired, and while I was concentrating on the laundry, our rehearsal moved right along until there was a big blank silence – it was my turn to speak!”

Gilbert decided it was her responsibility to remind Grassle of her line, which…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.