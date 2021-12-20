Karen Grassle says this cast member on “Little House on the Prairie” was “gentlemanly” and “had a light touch.”

According to Karen Grassle of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ this cast member was ‘gentlemanly’ and ‘had a light touch.’

On the set of Little House on the Prairie, Karen Grassle formed close bonds with her co-stars.

One of the cast members, according to Grassle, was “gentlemanly” and “had a light touch.” Here’s the co-star she describes as having a gentle spirit and a strong work ethic.

Grassle went out of his way to get to know the cast members of Little House on the Prairie.

Since she was the show’s “leading lady,” Grassle believed it was her responsibility, according to her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

She had the impression of being “the hostess of a party.”

Grassle claims she tried to treat everyone fairly, regardless of their cast or crew roles.

On the set of Little House on the Prairie, she remembers her first lunch.

Her instinct was to join the crowd and wait her turn.

The assistant director, on the other hand, escorted her to the front of the line so that she could be served first.

Grassle felt humiliated because she wasn’t used to putting herself first.

Things were done differently on this set, she quickly discovered.

Grassle claims she learned “respect for labor” and initially waited her turn because she didn’t want to appear “snooty” or “more deserving.”

Grassle says she sat down with some of the crew after getting her lunch, but when she said hello and took her seat, they “clammed up.” She wanted to be welcoming, but she noticed those who weren’t part of the main cast didn’t seem at ease around the show’s stars.

Dabbs Greer, who played Revered Robert Alden on Little House on the Prairie, was described by Grassle as “gentlemanly.” She was impressed when she first met Greer.

She claims that his character led the residents of Walnut Grove in “simple morals sermons.”

Greer, according to Grassle, is “a large Missouri man with a soft voice.”

His soft and welcoming voice, she claims, was due to his Southern accent.

He was ideal for the part of a reverend, she thought, because he was a very nice person in real life.

According to Grassle, Greer was so kind that it “emanated” from him.

She claims she was always happy when he was on set.

In her book, she describes him as “so warm and gentlemanly, with such a light touch.”

Greer was also admired by Grassle…

