Karen Grassle, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ admits she had no idea she was being sexually harassed by Michael Landon at the time.

Karen Grassle, star of Little House on the Prairie, is speaking out about her behind-the-scenes experiences on the wholesome TV classic.

Grassle recalls her rocky relationship with her former co-star and boss Michael Landon (Charles “Pa” Ingalls) in her new book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma.

The 79-year-old actor acknowledges that she was sexually harassed on set.

But she didn’t realize it at the time.

Grassle starred in Little House on the Prairie as Caroline “Ma” Ingalls from 1974 to 1982.

Grassle’s character was the matriarch of the Ingalls family in the popular G-rated series, a devoted wife and Christian mother of five who lived with her family in rural 19th century Minnesota.

Grassle, on the other hand, claims that she was nothing like her on-screen persona.

Instead, she was a self-hating addict and alcoholic with a string of failed relationships and two unwanted pregnancies under her belt.

Grassle also admitted that despite being the star of a hit TV show, she struggled on the set of Little House.

She claims that after season 1, her relationship with Landon soured.

As a result, there have been some “awful” events.

When she landed the role of Caroline, Grassle says things started off well between her and Landon.

Her first impression of him was that he was “really handsome,” “tremendously charismatic with great energy,” and that they had great on-screen chemistry, which viewers noticed quickly.

When she asked for a raise in season 2, however, she claims things between her and Landon changed.

Landon, according to Grassle, surprised her by declining her request.

“I was shocked because I thought it was a done deal based on the ratings, our good relationship, and what my agent had told me,” she told Closer Weekly.

Landon allegedly turned against Grassle after she demanded more money, according to Grassle.

He began to cut her scenes and make crude jokes about her, she claimed.

She also claims that he started a “campaign” on set to try to break her down and devalue her contribution to the show.

The worst incident on set, according to Grassle, occurred during a scene in the Ingalls’ small bedroom.

Male crew members were crammed around the bed, she claimed, and…

