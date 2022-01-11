Karen Grassle, star of “Little House on the Prairie,” explains why she changed her name – and then changed it back.

Karen Grassle, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ explains why she changed her name and then reversed it.

On Little House on the Prairie in 1974, Michael Landon cast Karen Grassle to play Caroline Ingalls, his onscreen wife.

When Landon put her through her paces for the part, he inquired as to why she had changed her name so long ago.

After landing the part, Grassle changed her mind about her moniker.

In the late 1960s, Grassle was a budding actor who made his Broadway debut in The Gingham Dog.

When it came to branding herself for future roles, she decided to get creative.

In her memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, she wrote, “I planned to change my identity and changed my name to Gabrielle Tree.”

“To me, Gabrielle’s name was made up of curlicues, whereas Karen’s name was chiseled.”

Penelope Tree, a supermodel from a British aristocratic family, and a London-based actor with an intriguing moniker were the inspirations for her last name.

She explained, “I chose my new ‘family’ name because it combines theater and glamour.”

“Herbert Beerbohm Tree, a well-known actor-manager in late nineteenth- and early twentieth-century London, made up his last name because, as he put it, it would be too awkward for the audiences to yell ‘Beerbohm, Beerhohm!’… Thus, Gabrielle Tree was born.”

When Grassle landed a test for the role of Caroline Ingalls, she assumed she’d be in full costume for the role of an 1800s farming wife.

Landon chose a different strategy.

“He decided that dressing me up as a pioneer woman and trying to do a scene without an appropriate set would be ridiculous,” the Little House star explained.

“Instead, we’d do a straightforward interview with NBC executives in New York City, which would be broadcast on closed circuit.”

Grassle had no idea what Landon would ask her during the one-on-one, but she tried to prepare as much as she could.

“On a generic living room set, he and I sat on two tall stools, a table between us,” she wrote.

“At long last, they were prepared.

Mike asked me a simple question as we sat on the set: “Where did I get the idea for changing my name?”

Grassle tried to come up with an intellectual response to Landon’s query in order to impress Landon and the network executives, but it didn’t go over well.

“I began a long explanation that included…

