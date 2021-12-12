Karen Grassle, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ said Michael Landon’s wife had to ask permission to do basic things.

Karen Grassle, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ revealed that Michael Landon’s wife had to ask permission to do simple things.

Caroline and Charles Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie were played by Karen Grassle and Michael Landon.

Grassle wrote about her time on the show and what she’s been up to since then.

One of the things she revealed was Michael’s relationship with his second wife, Lynn.

Lynn looked to Michael for guidance when it didn’t seem necessary, according to Grassle.

Lynn, according to Grassle, was a lovely woman.

She called her a “knockout,” and she got to meet her when Michael invited her and her boyfriend to dinner at his house.

Grassle wrote in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, “She perfectly personified a type—sexy enough for Playboy centerfold and already a mother of four.”

She assumed Michael invited her to his house so Lynn could see she wasn’t a threat.

Lynn said something that “struck” Grassle, and she remembered it many years later.

“Lynn said at the end of the night, ‘You’re going to see more of my husband now than I am,'” Grassle wrote.

“I was taken aback by that realization.”

When Grassle found out about Michael’s relationship with Cindy Clerico (now Cindy Landon), she made this remark.

She implies that his time away from home was likely a factor in his alleged affair with the young makeup artist.

Lynn and Landon were talking about their children one day, according to Grassle.

Lynn had to ask Michael for permission to do basic things, according to her.

Lynn had asked him if she could wash their daughter’s hair.

“As I headed for my room at the Gunn House next door, I heard Lynn call down from the second floor: ‘Mike, should I wash Shawna’s hair?'” Grassle wrote.

“Wow, even she has to run past him,” I exclaimed.

The breakdown of Michael and Lynn’s marriage is discussed later in the book by Grassle.

When Lynn found out about Michael’s alleged affair, she followed him and Cindy to their meeting location, according to Grassle.

Things didn’t go well, and the incident was reported in the tabloids.

“It all went to hell,” Grassle writes.

“I guess Lynn followed him to their secret hideaway, a bottle of vodka was thrown, the tabloids got wind of it, and it was a painful mess,” says the author.

Michael and Cindy, according to Grassle, eventually moved in together.

Cindy became pregnant with his first child before his divorce from Lynn was finalized.

The new couple exchanged vows…

