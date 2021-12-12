Karen Grassle, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ said Michael Landon’s wife ran things by him before doing basic things.

Karen Grassle, who played Michael Landon’s wife on ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ said that his wife ran things by him before doing basic things.

Little House on the Prairie starred Karen Grassle and Michael Landon as Caroline and Charles Ingalls.

Grassle wrote about her time on the show and what she’s been up to since then.

She revealed a lot about Michael’s relationship with his second wife, Lynn.

Lynn looked to Michael for guidance when it didn’t seem necessary, according to Grassle.

Lynn, according to Grassle, was a stunning woman.

Lynn was introduced to her when Michael invited her and her boyfriend to dinner at his house.

In her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, Grassle wrote, “She perfectly personified a type—sexy enough for a Playboy centerfold and already a mother of four.”

One of the reasons she thought Michael invited her to his house was so Lynn could see she wasn’t a threat.

Lynn said something that “struck” Grassle, and she remembered it many years later.

“Lynn said at the end of the evening, ‘You’re going to see more of my husband now than I am,'” Grassle wrote.

“I was taken aback by that realization.”

After learning of Michael’s relationship with Cindy Clerico (now Cindy Landon), this remark most likely came back to Grassle.

She implies that his time away from home was likely a factor in his alleged affair with the young makeup artist.

Lynn and Landon were talking about their children one day, according to Grassle.

Lynn, she claimed, had to ask Michael for guidance even on the most basic of matters.

Lynn asked him if it was okay to wash their daughter’s hair, which she overheard.

“As I headed for my room at the Gunn House next door, I heard Lynn call down from the second floor: ‘Mike, should I wash Shawna’s hair?'” wrote Grassle.

“Wow, even she has to run by him,” I thought.

Grassle discusses the breakdown of Michael and Lynn’s marriage later in the book.

Lynn followed Michael and Cindy to their meeting place, according to Grassle, when she discovered Michael’s alleged affair.

Things did not go well, and the incident was reported in the tabloids.

Grassle writes, “It all blew up.”

“I guess Lynn followed him to their secret hideaway, where a bottle of vodka was thrown, the tabloids learned about it, and it was a painful mess.”

Michael and Cindy eventually moved in together, according to Grassle.

Cindy became pregnant with their first child shortly after his divorce from Lynn was finalized.

