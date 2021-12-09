Karen Grassle Was ‘Blubbering’ in This Christmas Scene Rehearsal, According to ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Karen Grassle Was ‘Blubbering’ in This Christmas Scene Rehearsal on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

NBC’s Little House on the Prairie starred Michael Landon and Karen Grassle as Charles and Caroline Ingalls, and though the family drama only had a few Christmas episodes during its nine-season run, Grassle recalled one scene during rehearsal that “undid me.”

Little House was created by Landon in 1974, with the pilot airing in March of that year.

Charles and Caroline moved from Wisconsin to Kansas with their three daughters, Mary (Melissa Sue Anderson), Laura (Melissa Gilbert), and Carrie (played by twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush).

Isaiah Edwards (Victor French), a friend of Charles’, assists them in settling into their new prairie home.

Grassle recalled running into the Ingalls’ dinner entrée prior to filming the pilot’s Christmas segment.

Grassle wrote in her memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, that “it was a bright, sunny day when we were to do the Christmas scene.”

“I noticed a turkey tied to a stake in the grass as I walked from the set to the makeup trailer and back.”

Because the historical drama is set in the 1800s, Grassle knew the turkey would be the star of the episode’s Christmas meal, but she didn’t let it bother her.

She explained, “I didn’t linger to befriend the bird.”

“I wasn’t attached to its fate, but I also didn’t want to form a bond with it before the scene.”

When it came time to rehearse the dinner scene, Grassle apparently had a change of heart.

Grassle was suddenly overcome with emotion after touching the positioned poultry, taking her place where Caroline was about to prepare the turkey.

“When it came time to shoot the scene,” the Little House alum wrote, “there was the turkey on the rough table where I needed to pluck it.”

“It was still warm when I placed my hands on it.”

My eyes welled up with tears as I blubbered over that turkey.”

The rehearsal was halted so that Grassle could gather herself with the help of makeup artist Allan “Whitey” Snyder.

She remarked, “The rehearsal has been halted.”

“Whitey repaired my face and I was allowed to mop up.”

“I’d succumbed to the warmth.”

Though a crew member explained why the turkey was so warm, Grassle’s perspective didn’t change…

