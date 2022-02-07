Karissa Shannon, Hugh Hefner’s ex, claims she secretly aborted his ‘devil child’ when she was 19 and he was 83.

In a recent eye-opening interview, the 32-year-old made the shocking claims.

According to the Mirror, the former Playboy bunny discovered she was pregnant by accident after taking a blood test prior to a planned breast enlargement, which Hugh allegedly paid for in 2009.

“I wasn’t having sex with anyone else, so it could only have been his baby,” she told the outlet.

All I wanted to do was get rid of it as quickly as possible.

“I didn’t want Hef to know, and he didn’t.”

“I was disgusted with my body, and it felt like an alien was inside my stomach,” Karissa continued.

“It was as if the devil had taken up residence inside of me.”

I didn’t want anyone to know I was pregnant with the child of an 83-year-old man.”

Karissa and her twin sister Kristina had previously been invited to live in Hugh’s famous mansion.

Kristina devised a strategy to assist her sibling after learning of the pregnancy: “I found a clinic in LA and had Hef’s security drop us off at the mall, pretending we were going shopping, then called my friend to come pick us up.”

We managed to keep it under wraps.”

Karissa and Kristina also claimed that they were forced into unprotected group sex and that they were given alcohol and liquor.

Hugh had a “black soul,” according to the twins, and they were relieved to learn of his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

Hugh’s former Playmates, girlfriends, and mansion employees have all come forward with horrific allegations, thanks in part to Aandamp;E’s docu-series, The Secrets of Playboy.

Hugh’s former girlfriend Sondra Theodore claimed that he was constantly taping women, often without their permission.

Hugh would also allegedly tell other women in the bedroom that he was turning off the camera if they were uncomfortable, but would secretly continue to film anyway, according to Sonda.

Hugh’s sexual desires allegedly grew more extreme as time went on, according to Sondra, who dated him from 1976 to 1981.

Holly Madison of The Girls Next Door, one of Hugh’s most famous playmates, described the living situation at the mansion as “cult-like” at one point.

In a scene from the series, Holly says, “We were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy.”

“And you started to feel like, oh, he’s not what they say in the…,” the now 42-year-old continued.

