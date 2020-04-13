Karl Anthony-Towns’ Peers in the NBA Send Love After His Mother Dies From Coronavirus

The NBA neighborhood is mourning the loss of Timberwolves celebrity Karl Anthony-Towns‘ mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

On Monday afternoon, the Towns family members revealed the 58-year-old passed away from issues brought on by the coronavirus. According to the declaration, Jacqueline had actually been combating the health problem for “even more than a month”, but she “yielded” to COVID-19 on April 13.

“Jackie was lots of points to lots of individuals– a partner, mother, little girl, grandma, friend, aunt and sis,” the Towns household stated in their statement. “The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an amazing source of toughness; fiery, caring, and also exceptionally caring person, that touched everyone she fulfilled. Her passion was palpable and also her energy will certainly never ever be replaced.”

The Towns took place to give thanks to the “medical warriors” at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and also JFK Medical Center, where both Jackie and her partner, Karl Sr., looked for therapy for COVID-19.

Upon knowing of Jackie’s death, the Timberwolves launched a separate statement providing condolences to Karl as well as his family. “Jackie provided continuous and also positive energy for him and was beloved by our whole organization and also personnel at Target Center as she sustained her boy as well as the Timberwolves,” the team stated. “The League, teams, and also gamers have actually collaborated in their support of Jackie and also Karl and we are happy for our NBA family members.”

Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford, Donavan Mitchell and more NBA players have actually talked out on social networks to express their sorrow and well-wishes for the Towns household. On top of that, Karl’s former University of Kentucky train John Calipari tweeted, “Ms. Jackie was an angel and we were blessed to have her in our lives. I can not picture the broken heart that

@KarlTowns and Karl Sr. are undergoing now but my hope is we can raise them up throughout this time as well as get them through this with our ideas and petitions.”

Prior to Jackie’s death, Karl donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in support of their initiatives to raise testing for the infection. “My hope is that we can battle this infection quicker and also more efficiently by boosting the screening capacities and availability and also Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 action. This is why I will be giving away $100K to sustain these efforts,” he disclosed in March.

Though the Towns appreciate the outpouring of assistance, they claimed in a declaration, “The family members is devastated by their incredible loss, and also pleasantly demands personal privacy in this time of fantastic mourning.”