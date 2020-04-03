Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Marriage With “Best Friend” Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is one happy newlywed.

While the Project Runway host has been married to Joshua Kushner for a year and together for more than seven years, pop culture fans still don’t know much about the relationship.

But while sitting down with Diane Von Furstenberg for her Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF, the supermodel couldn’t help but open up about the special bond she has with her husband.

“I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate,” Karlie shared when discussing Joshua. “He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn’t know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I’ve almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there’s s lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day.”

Karlie continued, “But I think it’s one thing I’ve really learned over my 20s so far has been how important it is to continue that personal growth and investing in myself and giving space and time to myself to grow into myself.”

In her personal conversation with Diane, Karlie explained her belief that it’s so important to love yourself whether in or out of a relationship. Fortunately, Joshua is the “most incredible support.”

“As much as you love someone else, you can’t change or lose who you are for someone else and I think being in such a serious relationship so young, I really had to realize those boundaries of how much I love somebody else, how much I want to give to them but also to respect what I need as the other half,” she explained. “[Joshua] loves me but he’s the most supportive person in my life…He wants me to chase my dreams. He helped me dream bigger.”

Karlie added, “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person who I love despite any complications that came with it. For me, it was worth it to fight for that.”

As fans may know, Karlie’s brother-in-law is Jared Kushner who is a senor advisor to President Donald Trump. Her family connection became a viral moment on a recent season of Project Runway.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Karlie previously shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”