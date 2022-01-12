Karren Brady offers career advice to a mother who sells cakes at her daughter’s new school.

Karren Brady, an apprentice and West Ham United vice-chair, answers your career questions and meets an inspiring CEO.

She offers career advice to a mother who wants to establish a customer base at her daughter’s new school despite the fact that there is already competition.

Q) I enjoy baking, and I’ve been thinking about starting a business making cakes for children’s birthday parties in our neighborhood, especially now that my eldest child has started school.

The problem is that I’ve discovered that another mother with children at the same school runs a very similar business, though I’ve heard that some parents have been disappointed with her cakes.

I don’t want to upset anyone because my daughter and I are new to the school, but it’s an excellent place for me to establish a customer base.

Is it fair to the other mum if I go ahead and print some flyers to distribute in the playground?

via email, Emmie

A) The best kind of job is being your own boss and doing something you enjoy.

Nobody would start a business if they were afraid of upsetting their competitors; however, there is a respectful way to do things.

After all, there are plenty of children and birthdays for both of you.

If you’re worried about appearing too bold by passing out flyers on the playground, think of other ways to get the word out.

Create an Instagram account to share photos of your baked goods, and ask local cafes to display your posters.

You could also host a play date for a few parents and their children and serve them some of your delectable cakes, which will quickly spread the word.

If the other mother inquires about your new baking business, be friendly and honest, telling her it’s something you’ve wanted to do for a long time and now it’s the right time.

She won’t be able to say anything negative about you if you are courteous and welcoming!

I get up at… 7.30 a.m., check my phone for news, and then have a cup of coffee to get me going.

A typical day starts at 9 a.m.

I’ll check in with my teams, have one-on-ones, and then talk to my board to make sure we’re on track to meet our objectives.

We’re growing internationally, but I work mostly from home – partly because of Covid, but also to save money on flights.

I’m going to….

