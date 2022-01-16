Karrueche Tran is rumored to be dating a rapper from the Migos.

Karrueche Tran could be dating someone new.

The Claws actress was recently spotted with Migos rapper Quavo on a tropical island.

Years ago, after being seen together in clubs and restaurants, the two were rumored to be dating.

Tran, on the other hand, eventually fell in love with Victor Cruz.

Following her public declaration that she would swear off men in the new year, it appears that Quavo may be the exception.

Quavo and Tran were recently seen vacationing in St Martin together.

They’re dating, according to rumors on social media.

They’ve had a long and fruitful relationship.

Following Tran’s split from Chris Brown, Quavo and Tran were rumored to be dating in 2017.

Neither of them has spoken about their rumored relationship.

It appears they were on a group trip, possibly with other couples or friends.

Fans, however, are ecstatic if they are dating.

Karrueche Tran claims that her breakup with Victor Cruz compelled her to concentrate on her career.

“It’s cute that Quavo and Karrueche are linking up.” Others speculate that Tran’s ex, who has tried to rekindle their relationship several times, is upset about her hanging out with Brown.

“Somewhere, backflipping in the rain, krumpin’ in pain!”

Brown had an on-again, off-again relationship with Tran for four years.

On one occasion, the “Loyal” singer abandoned her for Rihanna before reconciling.

When Tran found out Brown had fathered a child during their relationship, they broke up for good.

She later admitted that while dating Brown, she didn’t love herself and put herself first.

“I’m a relationship girl, so it’s hard to keep it private,” Tran told Tamron Hall recently about enjoying life as a single woman after being in back-to-back relationships.

“I feel like it’s always about gossip and drama on social media, and who you’re dating and who you’re with, and I just wanted to focus on my career and myself,” she says.

Tran has been able to rediscover herself in a way she hasn’t been able to do before now that she is single.

She’s in a “glow up phase,” which means she’s putting herself first, according to her therapist.

“I’ve been asking my therapist, ‘What is wrong with me? I want to be single and concentrate on myself.’

‘You’re stepping into your power,’ she says. “I love that!” Tran says.

After three years of dating, Tran and Cruz called it quits.

According to an E! News source…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.