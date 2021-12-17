Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack, and Other ‘Serendipity’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack, and Others from ‘Serendipity’: Where Are They Now?

Is it meant to be? In 2001, romantic comedy fans followed Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack’s would-or-wouldn’t-they romance in Serendipity.

In the classic film, the actors portrayed Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas, who spent years searching for each other in New York City after they first met, fell in love, and parted ways.

Despite their heartbreaking separation, the two were convinced that their first meeting was fated.

“As is frequently the case, there was a central issue with the female character not being completely believable.

“I didn’t want this character to be this wispy fool, even though she was so interested in fate,” Beckinsale said of her acting process in an April 2020 interview with Vulture.

“You don’t have to be this ghastly supernatural person to be like that.”

She’s a therapist, in case you didn’t know.

You don’t want her to be a lousy, humiliating therapist, but she’s also obsessed with serendipity and fate.

So it’s a challenge to combine those two elements without making her a completely unbelievable character.

You can be intelligent while being whimsical, positive, and open.”

The native of England recalled her time filming in Manhattan with fondness.

“And then there we were, sweating to death and pretending to be ice-skating on what was actually linoleum, because it was too hot for ice,” she told the outlet at the time.

“I recall being sweltering all of the time.

We’re all sweating because we’re watching a classic Christmas film.”

The Pearl Harbor actress is no stranger to reenacting the romantic film, even recreating the now-famous elevator scene with a reluctant hotel employee.

In September 2018, she captioned an Instagram video in which she recited her wistful film dialogue, “I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in.”

“This is where Serendipity was filmed.”

@fairmontroyalyork, I was unable to enlist the help of my leading man this time.”

Peter Chelsom, the film’s director, also opened up about the filmmaking process nearly two decades after its release.

