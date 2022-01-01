Kate Beckinsale relaxes in a seductive corset and knee-high boots.

The 48-year-old British actress treated her 5.1 million Instagram followers to a special treat, proving that she is still as seductive as ever.

As she posted her highlights from 2021, the Underworld star reclined on a tartan bedspread with Canada written across it.

Jamie Foxx, an actor and singer, kept it simple: “Jesus.”

Kate, who is Oxford educated and speaks a second language fluently, claims to have an IQ of 152.

She is thought to be single right now.

In a 2020 interview with Women’s Health, the actress discussed the backlash she’d received for dating men her age.

“I see men doing whatever they want, whether it’s in relationships, buying a motorcycle, or getting a tattoo,” she said.

“It hasn’t been interpreted as “Why hasn’t he had more children?” or “Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?” or “Why has he had so many girlfriends?”

“Being a woman over 32 who enjoys herself can feel like a bit of a political act.”

“‘Oh my God, I’m going to sit at home and crochet while anticipating menopause.”