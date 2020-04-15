Kate Beckinsale Sparks Romance Rumors With 22-Year-Old Singer Goody Grace

New pair alert? Kate Beckinsale was just recently found spending quality time with singer Goody Grace.

Images reveal the 46-year-old Underworld actress and also the 22-year-old music artist holding hands while out for a walk with each other in Los Angeles over the Easter weekend break.

“Kate invested Easter weekend break at her residence in Brentwood with Goody Grace,” a resource tells E! News. “They remained in via a wet couple of days however appeared on Easter mid-day for a stroll. They went over to a nearby treking route and headed down into the canyon for some fresh air.”

“They were extremely lovey dovey. They held hands the entire way as well as Goody put his arm around Kate’s waist periodically,” the insider includes. “They whispered to each various other as well as giggled. They looked comfy and happy with each other.”

The sources likewise includes, “Goody held on to Kate’s phone as well as glasses for her as they strolled along talking.”

This feasible new love comes one year after Beckinsale was connected to Saturday Night Live celebrity Pete Davidson. Nevertheless, regardless of the pictures, neither Beckinsale or Grace have actually commented publicly on their partnership condition.

Back in Nov. 2019, Beckinsale settled her separation from supervisor Len Wiseman, four years after the duo called it stops.

The Serendipity star shares a 21-year-old child, Lily Mo Sheen, with actor Michael Sheen.