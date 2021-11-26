Kate Beckinsale teases her daughter with a butt-baring Madonna photo.

One of the best parts of being a parent is embarrassing your children, and Kate Beckinsale did so in front of her 5 million Instagram followers in a hilarious way.

Beckinsale and actor Michael Sheen have a 22-year-old daughter, Lily, and the Underworld actress pulled off a potentially embarrassing prank.

Madonna made headlines for a body-baring photoshoot, and Beckinsale shared a photo of Madonna’s butt with her daughter, posing as if it were a photo of herself that she had posted online.

“[Lily Sheen] had a fright,” she captioned a screenshot of their text exchange on Instagram.

[Madonna] be blessed.

“Do you think I posted this too much? The thing is, my a– looks good,” Beckinsale texted to her daughter.

“I’m a little confused,” Sheen admits, “I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty.”

“Like I’d ever,” Beckinsale writes later, revealing that it was Madonna who had done it.

I’m surprised you don’t recognize your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) shared this.

“It makes me so happy.

I sat down to deal with it.

“I wouldn’t even be embarrassed like for me if u posted that I would be concerned,” Sheen joked, adding that “as if I’d take and post that you maniac.” Beckinsale responded, “As if I’d take and post that you maniac.”

When asked if she thinks Sheen will follow in her footsteps and become an actress, Beckinsale said no.

“I’m not going to call her up and say, ‘Now, I’ve got a pearl of wisdom, get ready!’ It’s important to me to be very independent in that regard,” Beckinsale told Entertainment Tonight.

“So, despite the fact that she used my last name and grew up with it, she’s not using it for her acting.”

“I think it’s difficult enough to look like me, you know, with me being her mother and her having the same name as me.”

‘Oh, are you going to be an actress like your mother?’ people have asked her since she was about three months old,” Beckinsale continued.

“[So] I think it’s really important for her to do her own thing and carve out her own path…

