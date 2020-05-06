Kate Beckinsale’s Latest Clapback Will Make You Instantly Feel the Burn

Ouch—we even felt that burn.

Kate Beckinsale is known to stand up for herself online against social media critics and trolls without mincing words. On Wednesday, that was the case again after sharing her new cover for the June issue of Women’s Health UK.

“I’m SO excited to be on the cover of @womenshealthuk – however please be aware we shot this when it wasn’t a pandemic,and gadding about up a mountain in your pants talking about health and bottom exercises wasn’t actually as weird as it seems now,” she captioned a shot of the cover on her Instagram page.

However, one comment took aim at Beckinsale smoking. “Talking about about health???” the comment read. “But you smoke like a chimney!!”

Well, the Widow actress wasn’t having a minute of it. “I actually don’t but you know what’s funny- whenever someone makes a snide comment nine times out of ten their profile says GOOD VIBES ONLY which I must tell you, as a mate, you’re not fully acing,” she fired back.

After the comment was posted a second time, the star retorted, “You are so keen to say that you said it twice! Get a hold of yourself and your good vibes sir.”

In her interview for the cover story, Beckinsale aptly weighed in on the scrutiny she and fellow women face for how they live.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all. And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting,'” she told the magazine.

“Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me,” the star continued. “And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or, ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or, ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'”