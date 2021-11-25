Kate Bishop’s age in Hawkeye is unknown.

In Hawkeye, how old is Kate Bishop?

KATE Bishop is a Marvel character created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, and she first appeared in Young Avengers (hashtag)1.

Hawkeye is eagerly awaited by Marvel fans.

Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer, aspires to be a Marvel superhero.

On the show, she becomes Hawkeye’s pupil.

Bishop is played by Hailee Steinfeld, who describes the character as “a determined, strong-willed, and opinionated young woman” in the series.

Hawkeye is a brand new Disney(plus) television miniseries.

Clint Barton, the iconic Marvel superhero Hawkeye – of Avengers fame – is the inspiration for the film.

Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, is joined by Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye, Kate Bishop.

The series will have six episodes, the last of which will air on December 22.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney(plus) on November 24th.

Even better, you’ll have the opportunity to watch not one, but two episodes.

Following that, each week a single episode will be released.

Episodes air at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT.

