“Hawkeye” replaces Kate Bishop as a Marvel Comics superhero.

The name of Kate Bishop’s Marvel superhero alters to ‘Hawkeye.’

In the Disney(plus) series Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld’s character pitched Clint Barton a few superhero name ideas, including ‘Lady Hawk.’ While Kate Bishop never went by that name in the comics, she has tried out a few aliases in Marvel comics.

The Young Avengers comic series, published by Marvel in 2005, featured a group of superheroes who acted as sidekicks to Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, and other heroes.

Kate Bishop, on the other hand, rescued them twice when they were in danger.

She became a full member of the team in Young Avengers (hashtag)4.

Hawkingbird was suggested to Kate Bishop’s new teammates when they asked about her superhero identity.

Young Avengers (2005) (hashtag)1 introduced Kate Bishop as a sassy young woman who eventually takes on the Hawkeye mantle.

In Young Avengers (hashtag)6, the team attempts to assign new codenames.

Kate’s teammate Billy (who WandaVision fans may recognize) suggests ‘Weapon-Woman’ or ‘Task-Mistress,’ while Cassie Lang prefers ‘Hawkingbird.’

While Patriot’s hero refers to her as ‘Hawkeye,’ Kate Bishop initially rejected the moniker.

Even in the series’ final issue, Young Avengers (hashtag)12, Spider-Woman refers to her as ‘Hawkeye,’ and she turns it off.

Captain America gave her the name ‘Hawkeye,’ as well as Clint Barton’s bow and arrows, later in the same issue.

The Scarlet Witch has a habit of demonstrating her immense strength.

It frequently and unintentionally causes issues for the Avengers and the entire Marvel Universe.

In Avengers: The Children’s Crusade (hashtag) 6, the Avengers and Young Avengers attempted to save her from herself.

Kate Bishop’s Young Avengers teammate Speed dashed around, shielding her and Clint Barton from harm.

Because both heroes used the alias ‘Hawkeye’ at the time, Speed nicknamed her ‘Hawkette.’

Kate didn’t like the moniker, but Clint did.

Hawkeye’s run by Matt Fraction in 2012 served as a source of inspiration for the Disney(plus) show.

In issue 7 of his run, Kate tried to stop a robbery but was caught off guard.

The would-be robbers were thwarted by a mob, and she was dubbed “Lady Hawkman” by a civilian.

Kate Bishop, on the other hand, had fully embraced the superhero moniker ‘Hawkeye’ by that time and…

